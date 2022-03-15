RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will announce $256.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 102,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

