RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that RLX Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $234,269,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

