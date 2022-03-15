Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,946,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

