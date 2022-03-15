Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $110.66 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 50.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

