Robert W. Baird Cuts Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target to $20.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Duluth stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Duluth has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

