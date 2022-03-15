ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

Shares of ROCAU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. ROC Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.20.

