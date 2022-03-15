Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 390.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

