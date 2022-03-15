Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

