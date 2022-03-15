Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

