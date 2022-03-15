Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

