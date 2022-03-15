Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $418.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.54 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.79.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

