Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 97.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese stock opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

