Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantor by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

