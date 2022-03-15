Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,046 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $175.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

