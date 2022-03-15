Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in NVR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,622.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5,206.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,363.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,343.40.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.