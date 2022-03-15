Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,343.40.

NVR opened at $4,622.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,363.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

