RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $39,257.26 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $39,257.26 or 0.99571979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.64 million and approximately $58,966.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

