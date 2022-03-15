RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 20%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 126,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 163,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.