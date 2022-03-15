RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 20%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 126,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 163,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
Read More
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.