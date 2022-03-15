Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to announce $564.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $576.47 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sabre by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

