Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.63) to GBX 231 ($3.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.43).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 205 ($2.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £512.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.59).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

