Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

