Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
