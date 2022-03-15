salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,998 shares of company stock worth $41,252,644. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.69. 42,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

