salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,252,644. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

