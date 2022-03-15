Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €350.00 ($384.62) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

adidas stock traded up €2.10 ($2.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €206.10 ($226.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,515 shares. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €260.90.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

