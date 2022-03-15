Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

SFIX stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 773,368 shares of company stock worth $13,685,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

