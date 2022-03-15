Savix Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $85,238.88 and approximately $7,427.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00104579 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 141,129 coins and its circulating supply is 62,640 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.