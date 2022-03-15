SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.46.

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.47. SBA Communications has a one year low of $259.46 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $2,912,016. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,836,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SBA Communications by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

