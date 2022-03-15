Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.46 ($8.20).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €5.58 ($6.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.58 and a 200 day moving average of €6.93. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.