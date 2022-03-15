Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 5.8%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.15. 157,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,464,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

