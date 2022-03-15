Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the company is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. However, the company’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks in the industry. As U.S. oil and gas producers are allocating lower capital to exploration and production activities, growth in business from U.S. shale plays is likely to remain slow. This can hurt demand for Schlumberger's services.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 566,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,464,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 268,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

