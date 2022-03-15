Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 33.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

