Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.15 ($0.31), with a volume of 1633004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.63 ($0.33).

The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.26. The stock has a market cap of £219.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

In related news, insider Tim Edwards purchased 104,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($44,670.59).

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

