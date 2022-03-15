Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 110,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,772. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

