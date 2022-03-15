SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $2.14 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year sales of $13.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.67 million, with estimates ranging from $13.54 million to $21.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,785,919 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

