Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.