SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).
Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($16.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,307.16. The company has a market capitalization of £15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.
SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Featured Stories
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.