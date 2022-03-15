SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($16.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,307.16. The company has a market capitalization of £15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

