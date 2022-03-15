Selway Asset Management Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $35,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up 0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 21.88. 788,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,458,270. Lucid Group Inc has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

