Selway Asset Management Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $155.72. 579,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,136. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

