Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.92

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.92 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 134.90 ($1.75). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,882,685 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

