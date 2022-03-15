ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NOW opened at $495.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.80 and its 200-day moving average is $620.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

