ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -495.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

