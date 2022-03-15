Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 8.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $555.44 and last traded at $554.93. 72,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,777,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Get Shopify alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $864.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,255.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.