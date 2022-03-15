Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 8.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $555.44 and last traded at $554.93. 72,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,777,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.55.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $864.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,255.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
