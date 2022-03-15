Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 26.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
AerCap stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
