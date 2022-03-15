Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 26.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AerCap stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in AerCap by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

