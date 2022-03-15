Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 25.7%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 811,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 603.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

