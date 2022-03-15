Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expands By 41.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. Allot Communications has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.83.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
About Allot Communications (Get Rating)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.