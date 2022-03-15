Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expands By 41.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. Allot Communications has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

