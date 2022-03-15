Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Expands By 30.9%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 1,126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,912.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANFGF. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,388.78.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

