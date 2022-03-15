Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 38.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE FRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 196,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,786. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.