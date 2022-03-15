Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 38.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE FRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 196,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,786. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
