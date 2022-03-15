Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 35.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 1,032,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.4 days.

Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $$5.89 during trading on Tuesday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

