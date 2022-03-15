Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Decreases By 41.3%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

