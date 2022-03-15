Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Drops By 37.5%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DAOOU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAOOU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,023,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $16,160,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $11,110,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,060,000.

